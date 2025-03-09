Man (19) pleads guilty in relation to 'decoy' case

A 19-year-old man has pleaded guilty to attempting to have a 'sexual communication' with a child in a 'decoy' case.

Gary Currie, with an address at Greenview in Parkgate near Templepatrick, but now said to be living in the Lisburn area, also admitted attempting to cause a child to engage in 'sexual activity'.

He has also pleaded guilty to a third charge - distributing an indecent photograph of a child. The charges relate to September 9-12 in 2023.

The accused was present at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday.

The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: PacemakerThe case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker
A prosecutor told an earlier hearing it is a "decoy case".

Also at an earlier court a defence solicitor said the accused had been working at a "hot food counter" but his "employment came to an end through ill-health".

At Tuesday's Court, a defence barrister said the defendant is now living in the Lisburn area where he has "moved in with his fiancee".

The case has been adjourned to April 15 for sentencing. The defendant was told he has to sign the Sex Offenders' Register.

