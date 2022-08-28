Register
Man (20) quizzed after shots fired at Tyrone licensed premises

A man has been arrested after shots were fired at licensed premises in Ballygawley earlier today.

By Stanley Campbell
Sunday, 28th August 2022, 12:59 pm
Updated Sunday, 28th August 2022, 2:23 pm

Detectives detained a 20-year-old man and he remains in custody.Detective Inspector Bell said: “At around 2.30am on Sunday, 28th August, it was reported that two shots had been fired in the Main Street area - one in the air and another towards the window of a licensed premises.“Our officers attended and are also investigating reports of an assault and attempted arson at this same address.”

Police have arrested a 20-year-old man following Tyrone shooting.