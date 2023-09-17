Man (21) admits ‘sexually touching’ teenage girl
A 21-year-old County Antrim man has pleaded guilty to 'sexually touching' a teenage girl aged under 16.
Nathan Millar, of Camlin Gardens in Crumlin, also admitted making a 'sexual communication' with the child between February and June this year.
He appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Originally he had been accused of five charges regarding the girl but a defence lawyer said charges of causing a child between the age of 13 and 16 to engage in sexual activity; causing a child to watch a sexual act; and possession of an indecent photograph of a child, were withdrawn.
The case was adjourned to October 24 for a pre-sentence report.