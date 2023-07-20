Register
Man (21) is accused of sexual abuse of girl

A 21-year-old County Antrim man is accused of sexual abuse of a girl.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 20th Jul 2023, 10:28 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 10:28 BST

Nathan Millar, of Camlin Gardens in Crumlin, is charged in relation to between February and mid-June this year.

He appeared in the dock at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday, to face five charges.

The charges are: causing a child between the age of 13 and 16 to engage in sexual activity; 'sexual communication' with a child; 'sexual activity' with a child; causing a child to watch him perform a sexual act; and possession of an indecent photograph.

The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker PressThe case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press
A police officer believed he could connect the accused to the charges.

The defendant was released on continuing bail and the case was adjourned to August 15.