A man accused of stealing a woman’s phone plus domestic abuse including coercive control has been put on Probation for two years and ordered to carry out 90 hours of Community Service.

Diarmuid Lavery, aged 22, of no fixed abode, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday to face two charges including theft and a domestic abuse offence.

He was accused of stealing a phone belonging to his ex-girlfriend on March 9 last year and between January 2023 and March 9, 2023, engaged in a course of behaviour that was abusive.

No details of the case were outlined in court.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

District Judge Rafferty said: “You told Probation Service you wanted to know where it all went wrong. It was because of your behaviour, do you understand that now? Whatever your struggles with your mental health, you cannot take them out on another person.

"You do not take somebody’s phone off them. You do not put a password on somebody’s phone. You do not change the password on somebody’s phone. You don’t do any of these things, do you understand that?

"You took the phone to deprive the victim of it and take away her means of leaving the situation. You had sat maps on each other’s phones. What Probation Service say about you is that there is a concern of a pattern of coercive control including verbal abuse, threats to take the victim’s property, theft, accessing over social media, stalking-type behaviour and attempting to limit contact with friends and delete male contacts.

"If you are so insecure in a relationship that you have to behave in this cowardly, bullying way you shouldn’t be in a relationship. In normal situations this type of behaviour would send you to jail. The Probation Service’s view is that with a Probation Order and further requirements that you can perhaps mend your ways. If you don’t mend your ways, you will go to jail.”

