Man (22) arrested after theft of ATM near Richhill, Co Armagh

A man has been arrested following the theft of an ATM from a filling station in Richhill this week.

By Carmel Robinson
4 minutes ago
Updated 22nd Dec 2022, 10:34am

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Detectives have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the theft of an ATM from a filling station on the Portadown Road, Richhill on Tuesday, 20th December.

ATM theft near Richhill, Co Armagh.

"The man was arrested on suspicion of theft, criminal damage, arson, possession of a firearm without a licence and possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances.“A digger was stolen from a nearby site on Tuesday, 20th December which was later found on fire and a built-in cash machine stolen from the filling station, causing substantial damage to the building.

"A van, trailer and the ATM were later recovered in the Moy Road area.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or information can also be provided by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/”