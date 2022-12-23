A man, arrested following the theft of an ATM from a filling station in Richhill this week, is to appear in court this morning.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Organised Crime Unit have charged a 22-year-old man with a number of offences including theft, criminal damage, arson, possession of a firearm without a licence and possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances.

"He is expected to appear before Newry Magistrates’ Court today, Friday 23 December.

Advertisement

"As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.”

ATM theft near Richhill, Co Armagh.

Advertisement

-

Advertisement

-

Earlier this week, the PSNI said: "The man was arrested on suspicion of theft, criminal damage, arson, possession of a firearm without a licence and possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances.“A digger was stolen from a nearby site on Tuesday, 20th December which was later found on fire and a built-in cash machine stolen from the filling station, causing substantial damage to the building.

"A van, trailer and the ATM were later recovered in the Moy Road area.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or information can also be provided by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement