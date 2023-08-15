Man (22) caused '£1,500' worth of criminal damage to room at Dunadry Hotel

A 22-year-old Whitehead man who caused damage at a room in the Dunadry Hotel has had sentencing deferred until he pays compensation for the repair bill of £1,500.

John Lough, of Islandmagee Road, admitted a charge of criminal damage in relation to February this year.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant and his girlfriend were staying at an executive suite at the hotel where they were attending a social event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The court was told the defendant became intoxicated and was in the room and when his partner returned to check on him he was described as being ‘upset’ and there was blood on his hand and arms.

The Dunadry Hotel. Picture: Google

Damage had been caused to the room and a TV had been moved from a wall.

The following morning staff asked to check the room after seeing the defendant had injuries. Staff found "significant damage and blood throughout the room" which cost £1,500 to put right, the court heard.

A defence barrister said the defendant is a manager in a butcher's shop.