In a statement from the PSNI, it was revealed the banning order was given to the man, who has not been named by police, at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday 23rd February.

The order follows an incident of disorderly behaviour at Shamrock Park, Portadown on August 27th last year.

Detective Inspector Keith Wilson said: “We welcome this banning order which includes all football matches and hope that it is a warning to anyone attending a match who may be intent on causing trouble that they will be dealt with robustly. Violence and disorderly behaviour at football matches can have an indirect but no less serious impact on the reputation of Northern Irish football both at home and overseas.

Shamrock Park in Portadown, Co Armagh. Photo courtesy of Google.

“Football related offending causes direct harm to law abiding supporters, those who volunteer and work in football grounds and in the communities surrounding local football grounds. I believe this will send a clear message to fans that any reckless, disorderly or criminal behaviour will not be tolerated and that we, as a police service, will actively seek banning orders for anyone brought before the courts.

“We will continue to work with local football clubs, fan groups, the Northern Ireland Football League and the Irish Football Association to address any criminal activity linked to people attending football matches.”

