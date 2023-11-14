Man (22) who caused '£1,500' worth of damage to Dunadry Hotel room wants more time to raise compensation
and live on Freeview channel 276
John Lough, of Islandmagee Road, admitted a charge of criminal damage in relation to February this year.
A prosecutor told an earlier sitting of Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant and his girlfriend were staying at an "executive suite" at the hotel where they were attending a "social event".
Advertisement
Advertisement
The court was told the defendant became intoxicated and was in the room and when his partner returned to check on him he was described as being "upset" and there was blood on his hand and arms.
Damage had been caused to the room and a TV had been moved from a wall. The following morning staff asked to check the room after seeing the defendant had injuries.
Staff found "significant damage and blood throughout the room" which cost £1,500 to put right.
A defence barrister told the earlier court the defendant worked as a manager in a butcher's shop.
Advertisement
Advertisement
District Judge Nigel Broderick had said it was a "serious case" and adjourned sentencing until November and wanted the compensation paid by then.
At court on November 7, a defence lawyer told District Judge Amanda Brady the defendant did not yet have all the compensation money and wanted more time to get it and the case was adjourned to December 12 for Judge Broderick - the resident judge - to deal with the case.