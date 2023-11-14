A 22-year-old Whitehead man who caused '£1,500' worth of damage at a room in the Dunadry Hotel has had sentencing deferred to give him more time to raise the compensation.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

John Lough, of Islandmagee Road, admitted a charge of criminal damage in relation to February this year.

A prosecutor told an earlier sitting of Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant and his girlfriend were staying at an "executive suite" at the hotel where they were attending a "social event".

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The court was told the defendant became intoxicated and was in the room and when his partner returned to check on him he was described as being "upset" and there was blood on his hand and arms.

The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Damage had been caused to the room and a TV had been moved from a wall. The following morning staff asked to check the room after seeing the defendant had injuries.

Staff found "significant damage and blood throughout the room" which cost £1,500 to put right.

A defence barrister told the earlier court the defendant worked as a manager in a butcher's shop.

Advertisement

Advertisement

District Judge Nigel Broderick had said it was a "serious case" and adjourned sentencing until November and wanted the compensation paid by then.