Man (22) who caused '£1,500' worth of damage to Dunadry Hotel room wants more time to raise compensation

A 22-year-old Whitehead man who caused '£1,500' worth of damage at a room in the Dunadry Hotel has had sentencing deferred to give him more time to raise the compensation.
By The Newsroom
Published 14th Nov 2023, 09:11 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 09:11 GMT
John Lough, of Islandmagee Road, admitted a charge of criminal damage in relation to February this year.

A prosecutor told an earlier sitting of Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant and his girlfriend were staying at an "executive suite" at the hotel where they were attending a "social event".

The court was told the defendant became intoxicated and was in the room and when his partner returned to check on him he was described as being "upset" and there was blood on his hand and arms.

The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
Damage had been caused to the room and a TV had been moved from a wall. The following morning staff asked to check the room after seeing the defendant had injuries.

Staff found "significant damage and blood throughout the room" which cost £1,500 to put right.

A defence barrister told the earlier court the defendant worked as a manager in a butcher's shop.

District Judge Nigel Broderick had said it was a "serious case" and adjourned sentencing until November and wanted the compensation paid by then.

At court on November 7, a defence lawyer told District Judge Amanda Brady the defendant did not yet have all the compensation money and wanted more time to get it and the case was adjourned to December 12 for Judge Broderick - the resident judge - to deal with the case.