Man (23) arrested after £200k drugs haul at Larne Harbour by crime task force

The haul was made after detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit and HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) officers conducted an operation in the harbour area.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Thornton said: “Detectives, working alongside Larne Local Policing Team and our colleagues from HMRC, stopped a lorry in the Larne Harbour area just after 2am this morning. A quantity of suspected herbal cannabis, with an estimated street value of approximately £200,000, was seized from the vehicle during the proactive operation. The lorry and trailer have also been seized for further examination.

“A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply. He remains in police custody at this time.”

Police image of cannabis seized at Larne Harbour.

DCI Thornton continued: “This search, seizure and arrest was conducted as part of the multi-agency approach to target criminality within the haulage industry and our ongoing commitment to address the criminality linked to drug importation, supply and use that often results in drug debts, drug addiction and drug related deaths within our communities.

“Through Operation DEALBREAKER, and the multi-agency efforts of the Organised Crime Task Force, we will continue to carry out operations, to break the cycle of those who seek to cause harm through the illegal importation and supply of drugs in Northern Ireland, and to dismantle the organised criminals who profit from this incredibly harmful activity.”

He went on to appeal to anyone with information about illegal drug use or supply, to call police on the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ . The independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

DCI Thornton added: “To anyone who thinks they might have a problem with alcohol and/ or drugs and would like to get help please visit www.drugsandalcoholni.info for information on support services near you.