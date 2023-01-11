A man who directed sectarian abuse towards South Antrim Assembly Member Declan Kearney (Sinn Féin) by leaving messages on an answer phone during the July 12 period in 2021 has been given a suspended jail sentence.

Brandon Paxton (23), of Castlewater Wood, in Antrim town, pleaded guilty a charge of harassment, Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan said in one message, the defendant had said he would like to speak to “Deccy on how much of a f'ing idiot the Fenian b*stard is. Anyway, F the Pope, the stupid C".

A prosecutor said on the evening of July 11 and the early hours of July 12, 2021, a number of voicemails were left on the answer machine of Mr Kearney. They were from a phone number connected to Paxton.

Declan Kearney MLA.

In the first message the defendant "stated his name" asking to speak to '"Deccy" and, the prosecutor said, "directing sectarian abuse at him".

In other messages people were "singing 'The Sash'" and other messages were left "mentioning a bonfire". She said a Victim Impact Statement was taken and the matter was being prosecuted as being "aggravated by hostility".

When interviewed by police, Paxton confirmed the phone number was his.

A defence barrister said the defendant had no previous record. He added: "It was the Eleventh Night into the Twelfth Day."

He said there was no doubt that the defendant was a young man who "really wishes he could turn back the hands of time".

The lawyer said he was not using it as an excuse but there had been a "vast amount of alcohol consumed". He said there were many others present at a "house party" and the "lighting of a bonfire".

He added: "A large group of people had got together, alcohol had been consumed, and somebody thought this would be a great idea. It is clearly not."

The defence lawyer said the defendant's "lack of clarity" was reflected in the first message involving him ringing and saying 'This is Brandon Paxton' and "recounting his mobile number".

The barrister said the defendant made "no attempt to disguise himself" and that perhaps illustrated his "level of intoxication".

The lawyer said Paxton is "carrying all of this with a very heavy heart" as he works with a "well-respected company" and the defendant did not know how he was going to explain to his work colleagues "how this offence came about".

The barrister added: "He is not sectarian. Whether this was a bad joke or not it does not reflect well upon him."

He said Paxton had insight into what he had done and he had shown remorse and regret.

The lawyer said in the Victim Impact Statement, Mr Kearney had said he had hoped we were at a stage were society here "could move forward" and, the barrister added, the MLA had stated he felt "threatened, troubled and concerned that these messages had been left on either his phone or his Sinn Féin office phone".

Judge Mullan said it had been a "quite vile" incident.

She told the defendant: "You are only 22/23 years of age. You should be absolutely disgusted at yourself. At times whenever we feel that this society is moving forward and people can be respectful of all people, it is shocking to find that someone your age is behaving in this fashion and using the language that you did."

She said the recipient of the calls had been "extremely disturbed, and has every right to be, and extremely upset at the level of insult that you levied at him. I am just so shocked and disgusted that a young man your age was uttering those words".

She said she had been considering jail but took into account the guilty plea and suspended a four months sentence for two years.