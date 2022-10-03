Man (24) arrested in relation to Newtownabbey assault released on police bail

Detective Sergeant Macaulay said: "Police received a report of an assault in the Fairview Lane area shortly after 2.40am yesterday morning, Sunday 2nd October."Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and one man was taken to hospital for serious injuries. He remains in hospital at this time, however the injuries are not believed to be life threatening."A woman also needed hospital treatment for an injury to her arm."A 24-year-old man was later arrested for grievous bodily harm. He has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries."Enquiries are continuing and anyone who may have any information is asked to contact 101, quoting reference number 288 02/10/22.A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/