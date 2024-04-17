Man (24) charged with burglary-related offences in Larne in summer 2023
A man is due to appear in court next month on charges relating to a series of burglaries and attempted burglaries in the Larne area in July 2023.
The 24-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences including burglary with intent to cause unlawful damage, burglary with intent to steal and theft.
He is expected to appear before Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, May 16.
Police say as is usual procedure, the charge was reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.