Man (25) appears in court charged with murder of Bobbie McKee in Kilkeel
Mr McKee was found dead at his home on the Newcastle Road in Kilkeel last Thursday (March 21). His wife, Yvonne, was also attacked. She suffered serious head injuries during the incident.
During a brief appearance at Newry Magistrates Court on Monday (March 25) morning, Colin William James McKee, of Canal Street in Newry, was charged with the murder of Mr McKee and the attempted murder of Mrs McKee.
A police officer confirmed that they could connect Colin McKee to the charges.
There was no application for bail, and Colin McKee was remanded into custody. He will be back before the court on April 17.