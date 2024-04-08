Man (25) arrested on suspicion of a number of offences in connection with Dumurry 'handgun' incident

Police in Lisburn have made an arrest after a report of a man in the Dunmurry area armed with a firearm on, Sunday, April 7.
At approximately 8.10pm, officers were made aware of an individual in the Hornbeam Road area, believed to have been holding a black handgun.

Officers located the man matching the description a short time later in a grey vehicle and he was spoken to before being subsequently arrested.

Items were seized by officers for further examination. Photo: PacemakerItems were seized by officers for further examination. Photo: Pacemaker
The 25-year-old was arrested for a number of offences including possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause someone fear, and further arrested for possession of a blade or point in a public place, following a search of his vehicle.

All items were seized by officers for further examination and the man remains in custody at this time, assisting officers with their enquiries.