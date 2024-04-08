Man (25) arrested on suspicion of a number of offences in connection with Dunmurry ‘firearm’ report is released
A man (25) arrested by police in Lisburn on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause someone fear and possession of a blade or point in a public place, has been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The arrest had been made following a report of a man in the Dunmurry area armed with a firearm on, Sunday, 7th April.
Police say their enquiries are continuing and anyone with any information which might assist is asked to contact them on 101, and quote reference number 1496 of 07/04/24.