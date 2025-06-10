Man (25) due in court on drugs-related offences following Cookstown property search
Police have charged a man to court in connection with drugs-related offences following a search of a property in the Cookstown area yesterday (Monday).
The 25-year-old has been charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug, and supplying a Class B controlled drug.
He is due to appear before Omagh Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.
As is usual procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Northern Ireland Public Prosecution Service.