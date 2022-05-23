Mr O’Hanlon, who was 36 and from Gilford, was stabbed in the Hill St area of the Co Down village in the early hours of Saturday morning (May 21)

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives investigating the murder of 36 year old Eamonn O’Hanlon in Gilford, on Saturday 21st May, have charged a 25 year old man with murder and possessing an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

“He is due to appear at Newry Magistrates’ Court on Monday 23rd May. As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”

Eamonn O'Hanlon from Gilford, Co Down who died after he was stabbed in the early hours of Saturday morning (May 21).

Three people arrested in connection with the murder of Mr O’Hanlon have been released from custody unconditionally, says the PSNI.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Mr O’Hanlon died after he was stabbed outside an address in the Hill Street area during the early hours of Saturday morning, Saturday 21 May.”

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart said: “First and foremost my thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased. A death of a loved one is never easy but in such circumstances it is even more difficult to comprehend.

“I know the entire Gilford community will be in shock.

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed in Gilford, County Down, in the early hours of Saturday. The 36-year-old man was stabbed on Hill Street and later died from his injuries, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said. Three man have been arrested and police said they were helping them with their inquiries. Police have asked witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.

“It is important for everyone to give time and space to the PSNI to conduct their investigations. Our thanks must also go to the emergency services who attended to the scene. If anyone has any further information please come forward and report it to the police.”

Sinn Fein Cllr Kevin Savage said: “Shocking to hear of this incident in Gilford this morning. My thoughts are with the family of the victim at this tragic time.

“If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please call the PSNI.”

Police at the scene after a man was stabbed in Gilford, Co Down in the early hours of this morning 21-5-22

