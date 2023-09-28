A 25-year-old man who admitted the theft of money which had been collected in relation to a retirement gift has been put on Probation for a year after spending several weeks in custody on remand.

Shay Hill, with an address given as Linenhall Street in Ballymena, pleaded guilty to the burglary of an office at Antrim Train Station and stealing £150. The theft happened on July 31 this year.

A prosecutor said PSNI received a report from Translink that a burglary occurred at a clerk's office at the train platform in Antrim. Staff said two males entered and £150 - "a retirement gift for a colleague" - was stolen.

The defendant told police he was "intoxicated" and had no memory of the event but confirmed it was him on CCTV and claimed he did not know who the other person was. The court heard £110 had been recovered.

General view of Antrim Train Station. Photo by: Google

Hill also admitted 'burglary' of the 'Khyber' takeaway in Ballymena when £200 was taken on July 1 this year. He had lifted a "change bag" and was identified from CCTV.

The money was not recovered and Hill told police he could not remember being at the premises because he was "highly intoxicated" but when shown CCTV he admitted it was himself in the images. He told police the offence was "out of character".

A defence barrister told an earlier court Hill "struggles with alcohol" and that is the "backdrop" to his offending. The defendant appeared via video link from prison at Ballymena Magistrates Court.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had spent seven weeks on remand in custody which was close to the equivalent of a four months prison sentence.

He put Hill on Probation for a year with a condition that he attends a treatment programme as "drink appears to have been a major factor and there may be other issues as well".