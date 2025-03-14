Man (26) arrested on suspicion of interfering with mail after police search property at Maghera
Officers seized electrical items following the search of the property in the Knockloughrim area.
A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of interfering with mail and has since been released on bail to allow police to carry out further enquiries.
Investigations into a number of reports of missing mail are ongoing and detectives are working alongside colleagues in Royal Mail as part of the investigation.
They are also appealing to the public for help.
A PSNI spokesperson added: “We would appeal to anyone with any information that could assist the investigation to contact detectives on 101.”
A report can be made using the online reporting form by visiting the PSNI website.
Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online by visiting the Crimestoppers website.