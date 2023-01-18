Detectives investigating a robbery at a jewellers shop on Newtownabbey’s Longwood Road last Tuesday (January 10) have arrested a man.

Detective Sergeant McDowell said: “The 26-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and assault. He remains in custody at this time, assisting police with enquiries.

“Our investigation continues and we would reiterate our appeal to anyone who has any information or who witnessed the robbery, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 386 of 10/01/23.”

Last Tuesday, the PSNI issued an appeal for information after a man entered the commercial premises at the Abbey Centre and snatched a ring before attacking a female member of staff, causing substantial injuries to her face. She was taken to hospital for treatment to her injuries.

