Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Man (26) arrested on suspicion of robbery and assault in Newtownabbey

Detectives investigating a robbery at a jewellers shop on Newtownabbey’s Longwood Road last Tuesday (January 10) have arrested a man.

By Terry Ferry
18 minutes ago
Updated 18th Jan 2023, 7:55pm

Detective Sergeant McDowell said: “The 26-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and assault. He remains in custody at this time, assisting police with enquiries.

“Our investigation continues and we would reiterate our appeal to anyone who has any information or who witnessed the robbery, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 386 of 10/01/23.”

Last Tuesday, the PSNI issued an appeal for information after a man entered the commercial premises at the Abbey Centre and snatched a ring before attacking a female member of staff, causing substantial injuries to her face. She was taken to hospital for treatment to her injuries.

Most Popular
Editorial image
Read More
PSNI called 3,604 times about domestic abuse over Christmas

Police went on to point out that information also can be provided through Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org