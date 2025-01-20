Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police investigating a report of burglary at a supermarket in a retail unit in Lurgan’s Kitchen Hill area on Monday (January 20) have charged a man to court.

The 26-year-old has been charged with burglary with intent to steal and two counts of criminal damage. He is due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Tuesday (January 21).

Police say as is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

In a statement earlier on Monday, Inspector Campbell said: “We received a report at approximately 4.30am this morning, Monday 20th January, that the front entrance door of the shop had been smashed.

“The suspect continued to then smash the glass of a second internal door using a brick and fire extinguisher before entering the premises.

“Police attended, and the suspect, a 26-year-old man, was located by officers nearby in the Kitchen Road area."

The PSNI went on to appeal to anyone with any information, CCTV or dash-cam footage of what happened to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 157 20/01/25.

Alternatively, a report can be submitted on online using the non-emergency reporting form, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.