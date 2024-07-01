Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A shooting incident in Irvinestown, Co Fermanagh may be the result of a retaliation over perceived lack of justice for an assault, it has been claimed.

Paul Sweeney (26) from Railway Park, Kesh is charged with possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, having ammunition in suspicious circumstances as well as possessing the drugs cocaine and Pregabalin.

A detective constable connected Sweeney to the charges at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Monday.

He said on the evening of June 28, the two male injured parties were walking along a road in Irvinestown when they observed a white van drive past.

Enniskillen Magistrates Court. Credit: Google

They recognised Sweeney in the passenger seat, and while they knew the driver to see, they didn’t know his name.

The van turned and drove past the men again, but this time Sweeney put his right hand outside the window and pointed a pistol at them.

They saw “an orange flash followed by a loud bang” and both fell to the ground although were uninjured.

Police traced the van to Sweeney’s address and he and the male were inside.

Both were arrested and the driver was later released on bail. Sweeney was charged, replying after caution “It’s a joke”.

A search of the house revealed an empty box for airsoft Smith and Wesson handgun and fired, but intact, black 9mm round.

In a nearby field, a small empty gun box was found along with a box of blank ammunition of the same brand recovered from the house.

When Sweeney was searched, a small bag powder and tablets were found in his hooded top.

While accepting the drugs charge, he denied all other matters during interview and couldn’t account for the items found in the house

In terms of the items located in the field he claimed, “Anyone could have put them there”.

Swabs from hands and hair found cartridge discharge residue and this is currently undergoing further forensic testing, the court was told.

Objecting to bail, the detective said Sweeney was previously the victim of assault by one of the alleged injured parties which was dealt with by a Community Resolution Notice (CRN) on June 1, 2024.

Sweeney was extremely unhappy about how this was dealt with, having told police the injured party said he had “put a hit on him for £3,000”.

While there is no intelligence around that, police believe the shooting “may be retaliation for the defendant's perceived lack of justice,” said the detective.

He added that despite extensive searches, no firearms have been recovered and if released Sweeney may be able to locate them leading to “an escalation in this dispute”.

It was also disclosed he has twice been subject to threat management over drug debts but failed to engage with police and, “may have armed himself for disputes against unknown persons. He is a drug user and may be at risk and is also a risk to the community.”

Following consideration, Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer decided bail could be granted which he set at £500 and ordered Sweeney to reside at an address approved by police, with electronic tagging and a curfew from 10pm to 8am.