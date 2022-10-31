Man (27) arrested after car struck police vehicle injuring two officers
Two police officers were treated for minor injuries after a car failed to stop and struck a police vehicle in the early hours of this morning.
Police are appealing for information about the incident which happened in Aughnacloy around 3.50am on Monday.
Sergeant Gracey said: “At approximately 3.50am, police attempted to stop a black Nissan X Trail car which was driving erratically in the Tullyvar Road area of the town.
“The vehicle was spotted a short time later in the Ravella Road area when it rammed into a police patrol car.
“Two police officers were treated for minor injuries following the incident.
“A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and remains in police custody at this time.
Anyone with dash-cam or CCTV footage that could assist with police enquiries should contact them on 101 quoting reference 195 of 31/10/22.