Man (27) arrested after car struck police vehicle injuring two officers

Police are appealing for information about the incident which happened in Aughnacloy around 3.50am on Monday.

Sergeant Gracey said: “At approximately 3.50am, police attempted to stop a black Nissan X Trail car which was driving erratically in the Tullyvar Road area of the town.

“The vehicle was spotted a short time later in the Ravella Road area when it rammed into a police patrol car.

Two police officers suffered minor injuries.

“A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and remains in police custody at this time.

