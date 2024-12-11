Man (27) arrested on suspicion of criminal damage by police investigating Ballymena ATM spray painting
Police received a report of criminal damage to an ATM in the town on Wednesday, December 11.
In a statement, the PSNI said: “At around 10.50am this morning, a man was witnessed spray painting an ATM in the Wellington Street area of the town, before walking off and targeting another machine nearby.
"When police responded they located the man matching the description of the report and he was arrested for criminal damage.
"He is currently in police custody assisting officers with their enquiries.” Anyone with any information about the incident or who may have video footage, is asked to call police in Ballymena on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 463 11/12/24.