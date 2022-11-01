Man (27) charged after police car is rammed in Co Tyrone
A man has been charged with a number of offences arising out of an incident in which two police officers were injured after their patrol car was rammed in County Tyrone on Monday.
The 27-year-old is accused of dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and having no insurance at Ravella Road, Aughnacloy.
He is expected to appear before Dungannon Magistrates Court tomorrow (Wednesday).
All charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.