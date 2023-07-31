Register
Man (27) charged in relation to serious road traffic collision in Kilkeel

A man is due in court this morning (Monday) on charges relating to a serious one-vehicle road traffic collision on the Newry Road, Kilkeel, on Saturday (July 29).
Published 31st Jul 2023
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 10:21 BST
Newry Courthouse. Photo by: GoogleNewry Courthouse. Photo by: Google
The 27-year-old has been charged with causing death or grievous bodily injury by careless driving without due care and attention, possession of a Class B controlled drug, using a motor vehicle without insurance, no vehicle test certificate and no driving licence.

He is due to appear before Newry Magistrates Court. As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

A man who was a passenger in the vehicle remains in hospital in a serious condition.