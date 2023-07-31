A man is due in court this morning (Monday) on charges relating to a serious one-vehicle road traffic collision on the Newry Road, Kilkeel, on Saturday (July 29).

Newry Courthouse. Photo by: Google

The 27-year-old has been charged with causing death or grievous bodily injury by careless driving without due care and attention, possession of a Class B controlled drug, using a motor vehicle without insurance, no vehicle test certificate and no driving licence.

He is due to appear before Newry Magistrates Court. As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

