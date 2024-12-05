Police investigating the serious assault of a man in Carrickfergus on Tuesday (December 3) have charged a man with attempted murder.

The 47-year-old man was arrested on Thursday (December 5) and is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Friday (December 6).

Police say as is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

In an earlier statement, the PSNI said a man had been taken to hospital for treatment for injuries to his head and body after being seriously assaulted outside a property in the Irish Quarter West area of Carrickfergus around 9.45pm on Tuesday.