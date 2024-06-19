Man (27) due in court on charges relating to serious assault in Kilrea

By The Newsroom
Published 19th Jun 2024, 08:45 BST
A 27-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences after a serious assault at a house in the Garvagh Road area of Kilrea on Monday (June 17).

The man is charged with attempted murder, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, threats to kill and causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

He is expected to appear before Coleraine Magistrates Court on Wednesday, June 19.

Coleraine Magistrates Court. Image by GoogleColeraine Magistrates Court. Image by Google
Police say as is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

A woman and two other men who were also arrested have been released on bail pending further investigation.