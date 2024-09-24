Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a drugs haul in north Belfast.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit, working in partnership with UK Border Force officers, made the arrest after seizing suspected Class A drugs with an estimated street value of £60,000.

Detective Inspector Kelly said: “A 28-year-old man was arrested earlier today, Tuesday 24th September, in connection with the seizure at a search in the Shore Road area of North Belfast. He remains in custody at Musgrave Police Station at this time, assisting with enquiries.

“This search, arrest and recovery of drugs demonstrates the Police Service’s commitment to protecting our community from drug suppliers and to actively pursuing those involved in drugs criminality.

Police can be contacted on 101. Photo: Pacemaker

"Had these drugs made it on to the streets, they would undoubtedly have caused heartache, including for families dealing with loved ones who have addiction issues.”

DI Kelly continued: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland, working closely with other Organised Crime Task Force partners, is committed to removing controlled drugs from our streets and investigating those involved in the supply of such drugs. “The consumption and abuse of cocaine has led to numerous deaths in our community in recent times.

"Anyone who thinks they might have a problem with alcohol and/or drugs and would like to get help can visit www.drugsandalcoholni.info.

"This also includes details of services available for individuals affected by someone else’s drinking and/or drug misuse."

Anyone has any information about suspected drug dealing in their area, is asked to call police on the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.