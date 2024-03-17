Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Martin Doran, aged 28, from Fernvale Street in Belfast, appeared via video link from Maghaberry Prison before Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

He faced a single charge of assault on another man on February 6 this year. His solicitor, Conor Downey, said the defendant was pleading guilty to the charge.

The court heard that on Tuesday, February 6 this year at around 7pm, a man phoned police to say that, at his mother’s home address in Lurgan, his brother was ‘under the influence of drink or drugs’ and the two parties had gotten into an argument with the defendant punching his brother a number of times to the ribs.

The defendant made off in the direction of North Street in Lurgan and was subsequently located and arrested.

Mr Downey said his client had given firm instructions, irrespective of the fact that his brother has made a statement of withdrawal, he wishes to “accept his guilt and responsibility for his actions”.

"There was a lot of drink taken in respect of both parties. I’m not trying to put that forward as any excuse but he has been very keen to have the matter dealt with as quickly as possible. The injured party has continually contacted our office and we have informed him not to do that.”

District Judge Francis Rafferty handed Doran a three-month jail term but suspended it for 18 months.