Michael Cullen, aged 29, with an address at Maghaberry, Old Road, Ballinderry Upper, Lisburn, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with assault.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

Cullen, who appeared via video link from Maghaberry Prison, pleaded guilty to the charge.

A prosecutor told the court that on June 23 last year, police received an allegation of assault from the injured party. It was alleged that on Monday. May 29. 2023, the injured party was assaulted while at work as a night custody officer attached to Maghaberry Prison.

The injured party said he was with the defendant as his escort to Craigavon Area Hospital.

“As they were due to leave the hospital the defendant became aggressive and required restraining to prevent him injuring himself or anyone else,” the prosecutor said.

"The injured party stated that the defendant spat out at him causing a large amount of saliva to land in his mouth and eye. Once the defendant calmed down they went back to Maghaberry Prison,” said the prosecutor, adding that the prison officer had to take time off work due to the incident.

When police spoke to the defendant at Maghaberry Prison in relation to this incident he replied: “Fxxk off, you black bxstxxd. Fxxk off. Stick your interview up your hole.”

The prosecutor added: “Due to an uncompliant and aggressive attitude no further interview could take place.”

Cullen’s barrister Mr Peter Coiley admitted there was a ‘very relevant record’. Mr Coiley said his client was ‘forthright and frank that he wished to enter a guilty plea’.

Mr Coiley said: “It’s accepted it was very unpleasant. It takes place in a hospital setting so there are aggravating factors but notwithstanding he has pleaded guilty sparing the injured party having to give evidence in the case.”

Mr Coiley said his client’s offending is linked to alcohol abuse and a fragile mental health.

“A heady mix of both having had experience of dealing with him over a number of years,” he said.