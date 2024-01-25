Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Michael Stephen Conwell, with an address listed as Lettershendoney Avenue in Lettershendoney - which is near Derry/Londonderry - is accused of belonging to or professing to belong to a proscribed organisation - the 'New IRA'.

He is also charged with possessing a 'firearm' or 'imitation' with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of a 'metal pole as an offensive weapon. His case was dealt with at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

A defence lawyer said the defendant "denies any involvement".

District Judge Nigel Broderick refused bail on the grounds of a likelihood of further offences being committed and a risk of interference with witnesses. Conwell's case was adjourned to Coleraine Magistrates Court on February 19.

On Tuesday, co-accused Dermot Burke (58), of Drum Road near Dungiven, had appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, and was remanded in custody.

Media reports said police had responded to reports of masked men brandishing a 'gun' and claiming to represent the 'IRA' entering a number of premises in Dungiven warning they would take action against those found selling drugs.