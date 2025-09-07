A man breached a Violent Offences Prevention Order.

Simon Wells (30), of Inverary Avenue in Belfast, breached the Order by having an 'unapproved' overnight stay at an address in Antrim town on April 27 this year.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant: "The courts only make Violent Offences Prevention Orders in very serious or extreme cases so the fact that you are subject to one is a matter of concern and the fact that you have breached it is of added concern."

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the judge said he would give the defendant a "last chance" to engage with Probation. The case was adjourned to October 14.