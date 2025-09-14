A 30-year-old man was found to be in breach of a Sexual Offences prevention Order (SOPO) following an incident at Antrim Train Station.

John James Stokes, listed on his charge sheet as of no fixed abode, had a mobile phone with internet capability which also 'indicated social media access'. The device was not registered with his designated risk manager.

He also failed to notify police of a change of address. The charges relate to May this year. On Thursday, he appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court via video link from prison.

He was previously made the subject of a Sexual Offences Prevention Order at the Crown Court in Dungannon in 2022 which is to run until 2032.

He was not to have a mobile phone but on May 24 this year he had a mobile phone. On it were Snapchat notifications and it also had WhatsApp installed.

He had told police at the start of May that he had moved to an address in Portstewart but after that no update was provided.

The defendant also admitted being disorderly at Antrim Train Station; assault of a Translink employee; and possession of cannabis on May 24.

A charge of threatening to kill the employee was withdrawn by prosecutors.

The defendant had a "music box" and was playing music loudly and "singing quite loudly" at the station, annoying other passengers. Stokes had been abusive on a train and had been removed due to his behaviour and language.

A Translink staff member told police that when he had asked the defendant to leave the station the defendant made a comment which put him in fear of immediate violence.

Police were called and noticed Stokes was "highly intoxicated". A small amount of cannabis was found.

A defence barrister said the defendant said there had been confusion about his notification requirements.

He said the defendant suffered a brain injury after a "breeze block" was thrown at a car in 2014 which impacted on his ability to understand the SOPO. There was "nothing untoward" involving the breaches, said the lawyer.

Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy handed down a four months prison term.