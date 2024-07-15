Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been arrested by police investigating the theft of a vehicle containing expensive musical equipment in south Belfast on Monday, July 15.

Sergeant Patterson said: “Shortly after 5am, the occupant of a house in the Kimberly Street area reported the theft of a black Nissan Juke, believed to have occurred in the early hours of the morning. A quantity of expensive musical equipment inside the vehicle was also taken.

“A short time later, at around 7.15am, the stolen vehicle was seen in the Stewartstown and Andersonstown Road areas of west Belfast, where it failed to stop for police.

“Around 30 minutes later, it was located abandoned on the Summerhill Road in Dunmurry. The suspect, a man aged in his 30s, was seen making off from the vehicle.

“He was subsequently arrested in the Laurel Park area of Dunmurry on suspicion of a number of driving related offences, as well as burglary and possession of a Class C controlled drug."

The man remains in police custody at this time, assisting with police enquiries.

Sergeant Patterson added: “Colleagues from Local Policing Teams based in west and south Belfast worked together to locate the stolen vehicle and arrest the suspect, and during the incident, they also recovered from the vehicle a quantity of stolen goods which are believed to have been taken from a series of creeper burglaries in the south Belfast area yesterday, July 14th, and today, July 15th.

“Our enquiries remain ongoing, and we would appeal to anyone who might have any information which could assist us, to get in touch via 101, and quote reference number 238 of 15/07/24.”A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.