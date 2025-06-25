Coleraine court house. Image: Google

Detectives investigating the report of a sexual assault of a teenage girl in the Ballykeel area on Saturday May 24, have charged a man to court.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

The man, aged in his 30s, has been charged with causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, sexual assault and sexual communication with a child.

He is due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates Court on Wednesday (June 25).

Police say as is usual procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

A second man, also aged in his 30s, has been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.

Furthermore, a third man, aged in his 30s, has been arrested by detectives and remains in custody.