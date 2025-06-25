Man (30s) due in court on charges relating to alleged sexual assault of teenage girl in Ballykeel
The man, aged in his 30s, has been charged with causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, sexual assault and sexual communication with a child.
He is due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates Court on Wednesday (June 25).
Police say as is usual procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
A second man, also aged in his 30s, has been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.
Furthermore, a third man, aged in his 30s, has been arrested by detectives and remains in custody.