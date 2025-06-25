Man (30s) due in court on charges relating to alleged sexual assault of teenage girl in Ballykeel

Coleraine court house. Image: Googleplaceholder image
Detectives investigating the report of a sexual assault of a teenage girl in the Ballykeel area on Saturday May 24, have charged a man to court.

The man, aged in his 30s, has been charged with causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, sexual assault and sexual communication with a child.

He is due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates Court on Wednesday (June 25).

Police say as is usual procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

A second man, also aged in his 30s, has been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.

Furthermore, a third man, aged in his 30s, has been arrested by detectives and remains in custody.

