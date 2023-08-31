Eugene Oduor, with an address listed as Clintonville Gardens in Garvagh, appeared in the dock at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday. He faces five charges including rape and causing a child to engage in sexual activity on May 27 this year.

He is charged with sexual activity with the girl between May 15-27. The accused is also charged with being concerned in the supply of drugs - cannabis on May 5 this year and MDMA on May 7.

A police officer believed he could connect the accused to the charges. He said the complainant is 14 years old.

The case was adjourned at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo by: Pacemaker

A prosecutor said bail could be agreed. The defendant was given £500 bail to an address to be approved by the PSNI and he is to have no unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18. He is not to enter an area and he is not to have any device capable of accessing the internet.

A defence lawyer said told the court the accused has a "very limited amount of family" in Northern Ireland and asked for the defendant to be allowed a basic mobile phone without internet connection capacity.