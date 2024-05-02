Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident happed in the Glenshesk Drive area of the town on Wednesday, May 1.

In a statement, the PSNI said: “When officers attended the address they located a man to the rear of the property, where he appeared to have smashed two windows with his fists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“After being spoken to, the 31-year-old was arrested for criminal damage, before becoming violent and resisting arrest, pushing one officer down a set of steps, attempting to bite another and striking a third officer to the face.

Responding officers were able to remain on duty after the incident. Photo by: Pacemaker

"He was then further arrested for assault on police and resisting arrest. Luckily, the responding officers did not sustain any injuries and were able to remain on duty.”