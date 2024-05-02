Man (31) arrested after police officers attacked when responding to Ballymena criminal damage incident

A man has been arrested after three police officers came under attack when responding to a report of criminal damage in Ballymena.
By The Newsroom
Published 2nd May 2024, 11:48 BST
Updated 2nd May 2024, 12:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The incident happed in the Glenshesk Drive area of the town on Wednesday, May 1.

In a statement, the PSNI said: “When officers attended the address they located a man to the rear of the property, where he appeared to have smashed two windows with his fists.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“After being spoken to, the 31-year-old was arrested for criminal damage, before becoming violent and resisting arrest, pushing one officer down a set of steps, attempting to bite another and striking a third officer to the face.

Responding officers were able to remain on duty after the incident. Photo by: PacemakerResponding officers were able to remain on duty after the incident. Photo by: Pacemaker
Responding officers were able to remain on duty after the incident. Photo by: Pacemaker

Enjoy a snapshot of Northern Ireland World direct to your inbox by signing up for our newsletter

"He was then further arrested for assault on police and resisting arrest. Luckily, the responding officers did not sustain any injuries and were able to remain on duty.”

The man currently remains in custody at this time, helping with police enquiries.