A 32-year-old man arrested after a number of masked men attacked a car in the Silverbridge Road area of Newry on Monday (January 30) has been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

The police investigation is continuing into the incident, which occurred around outside a gym around 7.00pm.

In an appeal for witnesses last night (Tuesday), Detective Inspector Alanna Moore said “police received a report that four masked men smashed the windows of a car with a metal bar, then rammed the front of the vehicle with a dark coloured Toyota Avensis”.

The officer added: “This was a terrifying experience for the driver of the car, who has been left badly shaken.”

Police Land Rover