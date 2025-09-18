A 32-year-old man, who stole two bottles of prosecco from Lidl, is a “chronic alcoholic”, a court hears.

Ruslans Andrejeva, aged 32, from Logan Drive, Lurgan, pleaded guilty to theft at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

Andrejeva’s barrister Mr David McKeown told District Judge Michael Ranaghan he had dealt with his client on a “number of occasions”.

On September 13 this year the defendant went to the Lidl store in Lurgan at around 7.40pm. He lifted two bottles of prosecco worth £19.98, put them into his rucksack and left the store without paying. Later he was identified by police, arrested and made full admissions in interview.

"This is a man who has difficulty with his immigration status and is not able to work. He was committing a large number of low level thefts. He was not being given bail and then given time served sentences,” said Mr McKeown.

"In June, in an attempt to break the cycle he had been given a Probation Order. Until today things are going very well on that. The difficulty is he is a chronic alcoholic. He effectively slipped off the wagon and stole alcohol,” said the barrister, who urged the District Judge to keep him on Probation.

A PSNI officer, who manages the defendant in the community, said he had been in touch with Probation and the defendant has “been working very well with Probation”.

He added that a man the defendant would have associated with has returned to his home country and the Andrejeva hasn’t been in trouble for a number of months.

District Judge Ranaghan told Andrejeva he was "lucky” for the input from his barrister and the PSNI officer as the only option would have been immediate custody.

He sentenced Andrejeva to three months in jail suspended for 18 months which he believed will “dovetail” in with his Probation period. Regarding restitution the District Judge asked about the defendant’s income.

Mr McKeown said he doesn’t have an income and relies on his partner who is in receipt of benefits. He further explained his partner has an adult disabled child. The District Judge allowed 20 weeks to pay the £19.98 restitution.