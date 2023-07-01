Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

Man (33) appears in court accused of attempted abduction of a child, kidnapping and possession of a knife after Lurgan incident

A Slovakian national has appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday charged with the attempted abduction of a child, kidnapping and possession of an offensive weapon.
By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 1st Jul 2023, 19:31 BST

Marek Burieta, aged 33, of no fixed abode, appeared via videolink from Lurgan Police Station also charged with attempted exposure of his genitals and attempting to sexually touch a girl.

The court heard the alleged offences relate to an incident on June 28 in the Brookehill area of Lurgan..

He was accused of attempting to take the child without permission of the parent or guardian and possession of an knife in a public place. He was also charged with intentionally exposing his genitals intending that someone would see them and cause alarm or distress.

Most Popular
Craigavon Court House. INLM0311-117gcCraigavon Court House. INLM0311-117gc
Craigavon Court House. INLM0311-117gc

He was further accused of attempting intentionally to touch the victim (female) the circumstances being that the touching was sexual and she did not consent to the touching.

The defendant, with a bushy beard and moustache and wearing a dark patterned T-shirt, continually interrupted the proceedings. The Slovakian interpreter said he was saying that he didn't understand. She translated him as saying: "There are some discrepancies. First of all there are five charges - that is so much discrepancy compared to yesterday. I don't agree with these charges."

A PSNI officer said he was aware of the circumstances of the case and said he could connect the accused to the charges before the court.

The defendant's lawyer said: "Notwithstanding that the defendant completely denies all of these offences, there is no application for bail.”

The case was adjourned until July 28.

-

Read More
7 photos of successful teams from Portadown College at Armagh Banbridge and Crai...

-