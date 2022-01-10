Man (33) arrested after cannabis worth £10,000 is seized in Dungannon

Inspector Taggart continued: “Tackling the illegal supply and use of drugs is a priority for police and we will continue to make Northern Ireland a hostile environment for those involved in drug dealing within our communities. I would encourage anyone who has any information about the use or supply of illegal drugs to contact police on the non-emergency number 101 with any information they have. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”