A man was arrested on suspicion of a series of offences after officers from the PSNI’s Roads Policing Unit stopped a vehicle on the A1 near Banbridge around 1.30pm on Wednesday, March 26.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A search was carried out on the vehicle and approximately £165,000 in suspected criminal cash was located and seized.

A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of criminal property, and remains in police custody at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Follow-up searches were carried out in two properties in west Belfast in which a number of items were seized including quantity of a suspected herbal cannabis worth an estimated £67,500, a further £6000 cash, drug supply paraphernalia and a round of ammunition.

Suspected herbal cannabis. Photo provided by PSNI

The man has been further arrested for possession of a class B drug with intent to supply, possession of ammunition in suspicious circumstances and without a licence, possession of a class B drug, handling stolen goods and being concerned in the supply of a class B drug.

Detective Inspector Conor Sweeney of the PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit said: “I welcome today’s seizure made by my colleagues in the Roads Policing Unit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know from experience that removing cash and high value assets has a real impact on the organised criminal groups involved in exploiting our communities for their own profit.

Cash was seized during the operation. Image provided by PSNI

“Such criminal groups are motivated only by financial gain and have no regard for the misery and suffering they inflict on the most vulnerable in our society. We remain determined to remove their ability to do so but we recognise we have much work to do.

“We are dependent on the assistance of the community for this work and, to this end, I would appeal for anyone with any information about this type of criminality to contact detectives on 101.”

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.