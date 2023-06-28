Police investigating a report of an attempted child abduction in the Brookehill area of Lurgan today (Wednesday) have arrested a 33-year-old man.

Inspector McCullough said: “Local response officers acted swiftly when we received a report from a concerned member of the public. I would like to commend the reporting party and other members of the local community for their quick actions, which thankfully saw the child returned to its mother. Although shaken by the experience, they did not come to any harm.

“I want to reassure locals that we take all reports of this nature extremely seriously. We have been liaising with community representatives to allay any concerns and will be increasing proactive patrols in the area.

“Anyone who has any concerns around suspicious behaviour in their area should report them to police on 101 immediately, or 999 in an emergency.

A man has been arrested by police investigating the incident. Credit: Pacemaker