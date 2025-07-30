A 33-year-old man had spent three months in jail on remand in relation to an alleged 'gun' incident in Ahoghill and the charges were then withdrawn by prosecutors.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harley McHenry, with an address given on his charge sheet as Brookfield Gardens in Ahoghill, had originally been charged with aggravated burglary during which a, previous court heard, a 'gun' was allegedly pointed at a man and child in Ahoghill.

He had been charged with aggravated burglary and theft at Laurel Park in Ahoghill on December 30 last year when tobacco worth '£84' was allegedly stolen and at the time of offence, the charge sheet alleged, he had 'a firearm, namely a handgun'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

He had also been charged with carrying a 'firearm or imitation firearm' to commit burglary and there was a 'trespass' charge that 'without lawful authority or reasonable excuse' he 'entered as a trespasser a building (at Laurel Park) while you had with you a firearm, namely a handgun'.

He was also charged with possession of cannabis and pregabalin on December 30 last year. They are the only two remaining charges and the defendant, who had a "very poor" record, pleaded guilty to those two charges.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court this week the defendant was fined £250 for the drugs charges.