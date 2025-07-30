Man (33) had spent three months on remand in custody regarding alleged 'gun' incident in Ahoghill and charges then withdrawn by prosecutors

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 30th Jul 2025, 08:56 BST
A 33-year-old man had spent three months in jail on remand in relation to an alleged 'gun' incident in Ahoghill and the charges were then withdrawn by prosecutors.

Harley McHenry, with an address given on his charge sheet as Brookfield Gardens in Ahoghill, had originally been charged with aggravated burglary during which a, previous court heard, a 'gun' was allegedly pointed at a man and child in Ahoghill.

He had been charged with aggravated burglary and theft at Laurel Park in Ahoghill on December 30 last year when tobacco worth '£84' was allegedly stolen and at the time of offence, the charge sheet alleged, he had 'a firearm, namely a handgun'.

Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemakerplaceholder image
He had also been charged with carrying a 'firearm or imitation firearm' to commit burglary and there was a 'trespass' charge that 'without lawful authority or reasonable excuse' he 'entered as a trespasser a building (at Laurel Park) while you had with you a firearm, namely a handgun'.

He was also charged with possession of cannabis and pregabalin on December 30 last year. They are the only two remaining charges and the defendant, who had a "very poor" record, pleaded guilty to those two charges.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court this week the defendant was fined £250 for the drugs charges.

