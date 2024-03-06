Man (34) arrested after large quantity of cannabis plants seized in Co Tyrone

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Inspector Knipe said: “Shortly after 9.30am on Wednesday morning, 6th March officers from Torrent Neighbourhood Policing Team, supported by Tactical Support Group colleagues carried out a search of a residential premises in the area.

“A large number of suspected cannabis plants were located and seized as a result of the search, and have now been taken away for further forensic examination.

Suspected herbal cannabis seized during search of property in Coalisland. Credit: PSNI

“Officers arrested a man, aged 34, on suspicion of a number of drug-related offences in connection with the search. He remains in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

“We remain committed to tackling both the supply of drugs in our community and disrupting criminals that profit from the proceeds of crime.