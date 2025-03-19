A 34-year-old man from the Armagh area was arrested today (Wednesday, March 19) on suspicion of drugs offences in connection with an investigation into the importation of 34 kilos of cannabis.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from the National Crime Agency (NCA) arrested him at his home this morning in an operation supported by the PSNI.

It follows the discovery of cannabis worth £620,000 found concealed in a sophisticated hide in the floor of a trailer unit as it arrived at Killingholme port in North Lincolnshire in May 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lorry had recently arrived from the Hook of Holland with a load of fresh chicken and was stopped by Border Force officers, who were working with the NCA.

Drugs seized in this importation attempt in May 2023. Image issued by NCA

In a statement, the NCA said the man was arrested on suspicion of being involved in the importation of a Class B drug and allegedly participating in activities of an organised crime group and was taken to Dungannon for questioning. He has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

NCA Branch Commander David Cunningham said: "Since the discovery of this significant amount of class B drugs, our investigators have been working to uncover the full extent of the organised crime group behind this importation.

"We believe that the drugs seized in this importation attempt in May 2023 would have been destined for onward circulation in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

"With thanks to our colleagues in the Police Service of Northern Ireland for their support, the NCA investigation continues to identify and work towards bringing those involved to justice."