Man (34) arrested over illicit tobacco and alcohol seizures in County Tyrone

Illicit alcohol and tobacco products worth an estimated £30,195 in lost duty and taxes have been seized in a joint HM Revenue and Customs and PSNI operation in County Tyrone yesterday.

As part of an operation to disrupt the sale and supply of suspected non-UK duty paid goods, HMRC officers searched retail premises in Dungannon, on Thursday, April 20.

In total they seized 60,111 non-UK duty paid cigarettes, 300 grams of hand-rolling tobacco, alongside 48 litres of wine and 5.6 litres of whisky, and arrested a 34-year-old man.

Lucie Irving, Assistant Director, Fraud Investigation Service, HMRC, said: “The trade in illicit cigarettes and tobacco damages funding for essential public services and undermines legitimate traders including small, independent shops that serve local communities.

Tobacco products seized in Dungannon yesterday.

“HMRC continues to work closely with our partners to relentlessly pursue the determined minority who refuse to play by the rules.”

Disrupting criminal trade is at the heart of HMRC strategy to clampdown on the illicit tobacco and alcohol market, which collectively costs the UK about £3.3 billion a year.

Inspector Long, from Police Service of Northern Ireland, said: “We are committed to working alongside our partner agencies to combat the illicit trade of illegal tobacco, wines and spirits. We remain resolute in our efforts to put those who seek to profit from criminality before the courts.

“Investigations into the seizures are continuing and I would encourage anyone with information about the sale of counterfeit cigarettes and other goods to please get in touch with us on 101

Illicit alcohol and tobacco products which were seized in Dungannon yesterday.

Anyone with information about the illegal sale of tobacco or alcohol should report it to HMRC online www.gov.uk/hmrc

Illicit tobacco products seized by Customs and police in Dungannon.